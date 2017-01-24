News & Gossip
Meanwhile, In Florida: Judge Resigns After Saying Black People ‘Should Go Back To Africa’

Trump's America.

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Close-up of computer keyboard and mouse with textbook and gavel beside it

Source: Stockbyte / Getty


How surprised are we really?

Duval Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey III has given up his seat after he allegedly made “sexist and racially insensitive comments from the bench,” the Tampa Bay Times reports. At the very start of a “highly unusual impeachment investigation,” Hulsey suddenly resigned his judgeship. Quit while you’re ahead, right?

From Tampa Bay Times:

Hulsey, 66, was already the focus of a probe by the Judicial Qualifications Commission for having allegedly called a female staff attorney a “bitch” and a “c—” and for saying blacks should “get back on a ship and go back to Africa.” He also was accused of using demeaning language toward women lawyers on his staff, comparing them to “cheerleaders who talk during the national anthem.” According to the formal complaint against Hulsey, he tried to influence what his judicial assistant would tell the JQC in its investigation.

“Your conduct represents an interference with the JQC’s inquiry process and your JA (judicial assistant) was temporarily resigned to prevent further interference,” the JQC report said. 

The site continues:

In all, Hulsey was accused of 18 separate violations of the Canons of Judicial Ethics and a violation of state election law, for claiming to have a number of endorsements without securing those endorsements in writing. Hulsey has disputed the allegations in filings with the Florida Supreme Court.

The JQC’s notice of formal charges was filed with the court last July, but Hulsey narrowly won re-election to a six-year term even after the allegations received wide media attention in Jacksonville. The chief judge in the Jacksonville-area circuit is Mark Mahon, a former Republican member of the Florida House.

Some things never change. Click here for more on how Hulsey fell from grace.

