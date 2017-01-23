Rickey Smiley & Son Denounce Anti-Black Women Comments On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Rickey Smiley went into the Reality TV business, he did it with the intention of enriching the options for reality television shows that families can sit down and watch together. He explains that he only wanted to include positive messages and life lessons that speak to his audience. So when the latest episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real” aired and featured his 15-year-old son Malik saying distasteful things about black women, Rickey was- in his words -pissed. He decided that he had to take matters into his own hands and get some things off of his chest.

Malik called into the show to deliver a sincere apology to all of the viewers, especially black women, who heard Malik’s statement and were rightfully hurt and offended by it. Click on the audio player to hear what Rickey & Malik had to say about it in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

