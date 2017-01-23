Evening Minute: Former Football Player Ricky Williams Was Stopped And Frisked While Taking A Walk

Plus, not a single arrest was made at the Women's March on Washington and 14 dead in Georgia after series of tornadoes hit.

12 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Retired NFL star Ricky Williams was recently stopped and frisked while taking a walk outside a Texas hotel where he was staying.

According to Bleacher’s Report, the video of the incident, that occurred on Jan. 11, shows the former Miami Dolphin stressing to the Tyler, Texas officers that he was innocent. Police said they were searching him for weapons after they received a report of somebody “hopping fences and loitering in a nearby backyard.”

The 1998 Heisman Trophy winner denied being their suspect, but one of the officers replied: “Here’s the thing. I know more than what you think I know. I know that you were in the back of somebody’s yard back there. Is there a reason you were in somebody’s yard?”

The police eventually allowed him to leave without charging him. And while the police believe they acted professionally, Williams tells a different story.

“They had me put my hands behind my back. They didn’t cuff me. They had me take everything out of my pockets and they started questioning me,” the 39-year-old told said on the Dudley and Bob with Matt Show.

I started to get upset. They told me to calm down. I said, ‘You don’t know what it’s like to be a black man, and it’s not the first time.’”

Not A Single Arrest At The Women’s March On Washington 

With an estimated 500,000 taking to the streets on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington, the police confirmed that there were no arrests made during the event.

According to NBC News, this was a stark contrast to Friday’s anti-Trump protest that saw 230 people arrested, the windows of businesses smashed and a limo torched.

“This is not about people doing stupid stuff and getting arrested,” said Robin Gilmore, a 56-year-old therapist who’s from Maryland. “Really, the police are cooperating. This couldn’t happen without police cooperation.”

14 Dead In Georgia After Tornado Hits; 4 Killed In Mississippi

At least 14 people died in Georgia as two rounds of tornadoes swept through over the weekend.

According to WSBTV, local officials say search and rescue operations are underway after a reported tornado caused widespread destruction in the county on Sunday. Following the storm, Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for seven counties in southern Georgia.

“All you hear is people screaming, ‘Help me, help me,’” AJ Miley, a local resident, told the news station.

In additionfour died Saturday in Mississippi due to similar storms.

