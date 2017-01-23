Debbie Allen Dancing To ‘Crazy In Love’ At The Women’s March LA Will Give You Life!

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Debbie Allen Dancing To ‘Crazy In Love’ At The Women’s March LA Will Give You Life!

Watching the iconic actress, dancer and choreographer get her groove on to this Beyoncé classic is everything.

12 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Debbie Allen was one of the 750,000 protesters that showed solidarity by attending the Women’s March Los Angeles— and it was clear by her Instagram page that she had a blast.

Dressed in white slacks and a pink jacket, the 67-year-old, actress, dancer and choreographer was getting her groove on in the streets to Beyoncé’s  “Crazy Love.”  Giving us all the life!

Honey you know I NEVER miss a chance to dance! 😉💃🏻 #womensmarchla

A video posted by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on

 

Allen was joined by the likes of recent Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, Barbra StreisandJames Franco and Lily Tomlin.

Tracee, Lily, Barbra, James! Today was the TRUTH! So glad we were together. 😘🌈✊🏽 #womensmarchla

A photo posted by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on

 

She also spoke at the event stressing the importance of protecting a woman’s right to choose.

“[Everyone] living and breathing should pledge allegiance to the birth canal! But don’t tell us what to do with it! That’s what we want!” Allen said to cheers from the crowd.

She added: “But we will prevail! Because goodness prevails. Truth prevails. Freedom must prevail.”

Yes chile I said it! And I'm here to represent it! ✊🏽🌈 #womensmarchla

A video posted by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on

 

Tell em Debbie!

RELATED LINKS:

A First Hand Account Of The Women’s March On Washington

Ladies Unite! A Look At The Women’s Marches Happening Around The World

In Formation: What You Need To Know About The Women’s March On Washington

Beyonce , debbie allen , Women’s March

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 5 hours ago
Ariana Grande Hosts Official iHeartRadio After Party at 1 OAK at the Mirage
BIG SEAN “BOUNCE BACK” & “SUNDAY MORNING JETPACK”…
 5 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Explains Her Brain Situation And…
 12 hours ago
Keke Palmer Calls Out Trey Songz For Using…
 16 hours ago
MC Lyte Has Found Love
 17 hours ago
Steve Harvey’s Feelings Were Hurt From Trump Backlash
 19 hours ago
Lil Mo Gives Unwarranted Defense Of Chrisette Michele’s…
 19 hours ago
Justin Bieber
R&B BEEF??? Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music…
 2 days ago
March And Rally In Support Of Women’s Rights…
 2 days ago
#StayWokeAndFight: NAACP Youth to Rally Before Women’s March
 3 days ago
Vin Diesel Talks New ‘xXx’ Movie, Shares Secret…
 3 days ago
OUT THE CLOSET: iLoveMakonnen Reveals He’s Gay
 3 days ago
Jay Ellis Talks Role In ‘Like Cotton Twines’…
 3 days ago
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 3 days ago
Study ‘Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and…
 3 days ago
A Message From Our Future: Young, Black Girls…
 3 days ago
photos