Debbie Allen Dancing To ‘Crazy In Love’ At The Women’s March LA Will Give You Life!

Dressed in white slacks and a pink jacket, the 67-year-old, actress, dancer and choreographer was getting her groove on in the streets to Beyoncé’s “Crazy Love.” Giving us all the life!

Honey you know I NEVER miss a chance to dance! 😉💃🏻 #womensmarchla A video posted by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

Allen was joined by the likes of recent Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, Barbra Streisand, James Franco and Lily Tomlin.

Tracee, Lily, Barbra, James! Today was the TRUTH! So glad we were together. 😘🌈✊🏽 #womensmarchla A photo posted by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

She also spoke at the event stressing the importance of protecting a woman’s right to choose.

“[Everyone] living and breathing should pledge allegiance to the birth canal! But don’t tell us what to do with it! That’s what we want!” Allen said to cheers from the crowd.

She added: “But we will prevail! Because goodness prevails. Truth prevails. Freedom must prevail.”

Yes chile I said it! And I'm here to represent it! ✊🏽🌈 #womensmarchla A video posted by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Tell em Debbie!

