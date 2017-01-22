Surrounded By Nationwide Protests, Trump Accuses Media Of Understating Inauguration Turnout

Brandee Sanders

Despite being surrounded by thousands of protestors who participated in the historic Women’s March on Saturday, Donald Trump spent his first day in office bashing the media for allegedly downplaying his inaugural turnout.

An estimated 1 million people assembled in “Washington and in cities around the country and the world Saturday” to protest President Donald Trump’s first day in office, writes The Washington Post.

From The New York Times:

In a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency intended to showcase his support for the intelligence community, Mr. Trump ignored his own repeated public statements criticizing the intelligence community, a group he compared to Nazis just over a week ago.

He also called journalists “among the most dishonest human beings on earth,” and he said that up to 1.5 million people had attended his inauguration, a claim that photographs disproved.

Later, at the White House, he dispatched Sean Spicer, the press secretary, to the briefing room in the West Wing, where Mr. Spicer scolded reporters and made a series of false statements.

He said news organizations had deliberately misstated the size of the crowd at Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Friday in an attempt to sow divisions at a time when Mr. Trump was trying to unify the country, warning that the new administration would hold them to account.

According to the New York Daily News, there were roughly 250,000 people on the National Mall as Donald Trump was sworn into office.

Several images comparing Barack Obama’s inaugural turnout and the number of demonstrators that showed up to the Women’s March on Washington to Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd were circulated around social media. According to the Washington Post, more than half a million people attended the Women’s March.

President Trump is disputing how many people attended his inauguration. We had experts assess the crowd size. https://t.co/B5olahGgQc pic.twitter.com/5fFWJHJ3Jd — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) January 22, 2017

Judging by aerial photos, the crowd at the #WomensMarch is probably bigger than the inauguration of President Trump. https://t.co/w1B49UY1zb pic.twitter.com/XpzFeiNjNz — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 21, 2017

