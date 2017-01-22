Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Why The Pastor Fired Some Kitchen Staff [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
According to Bernice Jenkins, the pastor was very upset last week after a big dinner the church had, and he let go two of the women from the kitchen ministry. Listen to the audio player to hear what happened in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

Bernice Jenkins , Church , Church Announcements , members

