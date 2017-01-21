Freddie Gray DOJ Probe To Be Decided By Trump Administration

Brandee Sanders

After the Department of Justice left a probe into the death of Freddie Gray unresolved, civil rights activists fear the outcome under a Trump administration, reports the Baltimore Sun:

President-elect Donald J. Trump was inaugurated Friday, ushering in a new administration seen as less likely to pursue charges against police officers. Trump has called Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby’s failed prosecution of the six police officers involved in Gray’s arrest “a disgrace.”

The open federal investigation involves federal agents and prosecutors reviewing evidence to determine whether individual officers criminally violated Gray’s civil rights. It is distinct from the broad Justice Department investigation that determined this summer that Baltimore Police routinely violated individuals’ rights, and which resulted this month in a consent decree mandating police reforms.

What will come of the civil rights investigation into Gray’s death is unclear, though some observers said its fate is sealed under Trump. Many said resolution is important regardless of the outcome.

According to the Baltimore Sun, William H. “Billy” Murphy, the attorney representing Gray’s family, said that he and Gray’s loved ones have not heard any details in regards to the status of the investigation.

Marilyn Mosby, State’s Attorney for Baltimore, released a statement earlier this week saying that she’s “cautiously optimistic that regardless of who is in office, the Department of Justice will place politics aside and uphold the ideals of justice by conducting a thorough investigation to arrive at the truth and bring closure for the citizens of this great city,” reports the Sun.

