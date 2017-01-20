News & Gossip
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration Protest

1 day ago

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Donald Trump is set to be sworn into office on Friday and the protests against his inauguration have reached a new level.

One anti-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. on Thursday got so crazy that police and protesters began to clash. TMZ reports the protest began at a hotel before moving on through D.C. to the National Press Club several blocks away. Once there, pepper spray was fired into the crowd, and protesters started trying to break through police lines. Some demonstrators set off smoke devices in the middle of the crowd, and police in riot gear blocked entrance to the event happening at the National Press Club.

The Hill reports:

The group Refuse Fascism organized the protest outside of the DeploraBall, the Los Angeles Times reported, an event that gathered many of the white nationalist “alt-right” movement to celebrate the inauguration. 

Dozens of groups have been planning for weeks to hit D.C. during inauguration week and make their opposition to the incoming president known. Celebs in NYC did their part to express opposition of the President-elect with their very own anti-Trump rally.

Robert De Niro and Michael Moore led the star-studded rally on Thursday night in front of Trump Hotel. De Niro got the crowd laughing by reading some potential tweets to expect from The Donald later that night.

Check out the video above.

