NEWS ROUNDUP: El Chapo Extradited To U.S….AND MORE

Notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was extradited to the U.S. on Thursday evening. According to reports, Guzman was flown from Ciudad Juárez to Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, N.Y. Guzman’s lawyers attempted to block the extradition, but were denied by a federal court in Mexico. He is facing charges derived from six separate indictments in the U.S. The charges include money laundering, manufacturing and distributing narcotics, overseeing a criminal enterprise, and the use of firearms. The United States Justice Department released a statement on Thursday evening giving thanks to the Mexican government for their “extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzmán Loera to the United States.” Guzman is slated to have his first hearing before a judge in Brooklyn on Friday. Read more.

Thursday was a somber day for many as President Obama’s time in office officially came to an end. According to reports, the White House felt somewhat like an abandoned home after those involved in President Obama’s administration packed their bags and moved out. Desks were cleared out and images of the President were taken off the walls. There were reportedly handwritten memos left for his administration’s successors. White House press secretary Josh Earnest took to Twitter to reflect on his time working with the Obama administration. “It’s been a unique privilege and incredible honor to stand at the podium 345 times and represent a man I knew would change the world,” he posted. “It’s been an honor to serve. And to all those fighting for a better future, I’ll see you on the other side. Thanks.” Read more.

NYPD hearings are underway for an officer involved in the death of Ramarley Graham, an unarmed 18-year-old who was fatally shot in the Bronx in 2012. On Thursday Sgt. Scott Morris, who was in charge of the two cops involved, said they did nothing wrong. “We were in hot pursuit of an armed suspect,” said Sgt. Morris during his testimony. He also said he didn’t tell his officers to wait for law enforcement officials who are specifically trained to handle apartment entries because he believed officers Richard Haste and John McLoughlin could “handle the job.” Haste, the officer who shot Graham, is being tried by the NYPD for not adhering to the department’s tactical guidelines during the incident. He is slated to testify on Friday. Read more.

According to reports, D.C. law enforcement officials that will work during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington slated to take place on Saturday will not have their body cameras turned on. Many civil rights groups were concerned that the footage captured on the body cameras would be used to monitor protesters. “We are going by what our policy says,” said chief D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck. “We’re not running around to capture demonstrators on tape. We’re not going around doing surveillance of demonstrations.” The only time D.C. law enforcement officials must turn their body cameras on is when they see criminal behavior or engage with the public. In December 2016, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that 2,600 officers in the District were all equipped with body cameras. Read more.

