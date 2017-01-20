News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

LET’S MAKEUP: Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Goddess Look

3 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Jennifer Lopez is NOT playing these days! She ultimately slayed in her black Reem Acra dress at the People’s Choice Awards Wednesday, with the crystal accented design above her waist – showing all of her sultry curves!

People's Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Jennifer’s make-up was also on point, giving a sun-kissed St. Tropez goddess look that is a must have. Make-up artist Mary Phillips, gave Jennifer this beautiful look with L’Oreal Paris.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

Source: TOMMASO BODDI / Getty


Mary perfected Jennifer’s look with the L’Oréal ParisInfallible Pro-Contour Kit in Medium, using darker shades along her jawline, underneath her cheekbones and along the nose. Lighter shades were used on her forehead and above her jawline, giving a perfect look for every camera angle.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

Source: TOMMASO BODDI / Getty


To bring out Jennifer’s sexy Latina eyes, Mary lined them with L’Oréal ParisInfallible Black Velvet Liner ($9.99) on the top and bottom lids, and along the inner rims, bringing out an awesome look and balance between the lining and the lashes that were brushed with L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Superstar Mascara  ($10.99). For the natural look, Mary used L’Oréal ParisBrow Stylist Designer on Jennifer’s brows in Blonde and Brunnette shades ($7.99 each), making sure to go in the direction of her brows.

People's Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

To top off this perfected goddess look, Mary lined Jennifer’s lips with Lancôme Le Lipstique in Inspire. Mary then mixed a shade of Toasted Almond and Nature’s Blush from  L’Oréal ParisColour Riche Lipcolour, giving Jennifer a full lip effect with a color that’s just right.

What do you think of JLo’s natural glow? Hit us up in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Jennifer Lopez’s Aftershow Slayage

Chill: Jennifer Lopez’s Rep Explains Why She’s Been Hanging With Drake

The Top 5 Beauty Looks From The 2017 People’s Choice Awards That Will Inspire Your Next Makeup Rendezvous

Jasmine Tookes Brings The Sexy For Maxim Magazine's February 2017 Issue

13 photos Launch gallery

Jasmine Tookes Brings The Sexy For Maxim Magazine's February 2017 Issue

Continue reading Jasmine Tookes Brings The Sexy For Maxim Magazine’s February 2017 Issue

Jasmine Tookes Brings The Sexy For Maxim Magazine's February 2017 Issue

Model <strong>Jasmine Tookes</strong> is the third Black woman, after <strong>Tyra Banks</strong> and <strong>Selita Ebanks</strong> to wear the coveted 'Fantasy Bra,' by Victoria Secret. It's a $3M bra that one lucky Victoria Secret Model gets to wear. After only two seasons, Jasmine Tookes took the honor. Jasmine lends her strong figure to Maxim's February issue where she wears an Azzedine Alaïa white top, barely covering her perfect round breasts. Of course, she's wearing black Victoria Secret underwear and accents with <strong>Bulgari</strong> jewelry. Get into her super sexy editorial in this gallery. Warning: it gets hot!  

beauty , beauty products , celebrity makeup , Jennifer Lopez , L'Oreal Paris , makeup

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 30 mins ago
A Message From Our Future: Young, Black Girls…
 4 hours ago
The Drama Between Ciara & Future Is Finally Finished
 21 hours ago
Dwyane Wade’s 35th Birthday Bash Was ‘Bad & Boujee’
 24 hours ago
Tony Gonzalez Talks XXX, Trump, Vin Diesel &…
 1 day ago
Spike Lee Slams Chrisette Michele’s Upcoming Performance At…
 1 day ago
Say What? Here’s Why Kanye West Won’t Be…
 1 day ago
How To Successfully Remove A Bullet From Your…
 1 day ago
Ray J Opens Up About Being Blackballed &…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Upcoming…
 1 day ago
Chance The Rapper’s Brother Comes Out As Bisexual
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 1 day ago
Questlove Offers To Pay Chrisette Michele NOT To…
 1 day ago
Watch LeBron James’ 12-Year Old Son Dominate MLK Tournament
 1 day ago
Whitley Gilbert/A Different World
#WCW : 21 “Bad and Boujee” TV Characters [GALLERY]
 2 days ago
Angela Simmons, Travie McCoy, Smoke DZA & More…
 2 days ago
photos