Prosecutor Drops Charge Against Deaf Black Man Beaten By Police

The Oklahoma County district attorney opted not to prosecute an elderly deaf Black man for resisting orders he couldn’t hear from state troopers, Fox News affiliate KOKH-TV reports.
District Attorney David Prater‘s motivation, however, was financial. The misdemeanor trial against 66-year-old Pearl Pearson, who needed a special sign language interpreter, would cost at least $40,000, according to the news outlet.
“It is the District Attorney’s responsibility to be a good steward of the taxpayer’s money,” Prater wrote in a court document.
He added: “Though it is important to prosecute matters to promote public safety and assure that the State of Oklahoma’s laws are enforced, the financial burden placed on the state to prosecute a matter is a legitimate consideration; especially as in this case, the matter is a misdemeanor.”
During the 2014 traffic stop, Pearson said he could not hear the troopers’ instructions and tried to communicate that he was hearing impaired.
A video shows them yanking him out his vehicle. Photographs appear to corroborate his claim that the troopers beat him during the encounter.
The prosecutor charged him with resisting arrest. However, the district attorney cleared the law enforcement officers of criminal wrongdoing.
Taking the case to trial meant that the state would have to foot the bill for a special sign language interpreter. Pearson doesn’t communicate with traditional American Sign Language. He learned to sign during segregation, KOKH-TV explained.
SOURCE: KOKH-TV
SEE ALSO:
North Carolina State Trooper Investigated In Death Of Deaf & Speech-Impaired Man
Trial Underway For Seattle Cop Who Arrested Elderly Black Man Using Golf Club As Cane
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
37 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 37
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 37
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 37
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 37
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty Images
5 of 37
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 37
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 37
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 37
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 37
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 37
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 37
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 37
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 37
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
15 of 37
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty Images
16 of 37
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 37
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 37
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 37
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty Images
20 of 37
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 37
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 37
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 37
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 37
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
25 of 37
26. Delrawn Small, 37
26 of 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
27 of 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
28 of 37
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
29 of 37
30. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
30 of 37
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
31 of 37
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
32 of 37
33. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
33 of 37
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
34 of 37
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
35 of 37
36. Joshua Beal, 25
36 of 37
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
37 of 37