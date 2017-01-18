A Necklace Of Many Languages: The Rosetta Project And The Long Now Foundation Are Giving You Words To Wear

How can something so small contain so much information? The Rosetta Project and The Long Now Foundation have joined forces to promote a project that wants to push for long-term thinking in today’s fast-paced world. They have created a disk and The disk itself can fit into the palm of your hand, but may be heavy and clunky. It has now been downsized to not only be lighter, but to be worn as jewelry, containing over 1,000 pages of different languages that relay words of wisdom and knowledge.

A first of its kind, the Rosetta Wearable Disk necklace holds a digital library of sorts containing different human languages. The first version was released in 2008 and was given to select places, globally. They created this necklace as a way to create a smaller version of the Rosetta disk, with the same technology, in order to make more copies and keep the information safe. It’s harder to loose the information when there is more copies.

The disk holding the different languages is embedded inside nickel that is highlighted with gold color and attached to a chain, to make the necklace useful and attractive. A microscope will be needed to read the contents of the disk, which reveal similar messages that were painted on cave walls thousands of years ago. They main text they chose for all the different languages was the pre-amble of the Universal Declaration Of Human Rights, which is translated in about 330 languages.

Talk about fashioning our future. Love that they are thinking about the preservation of our languages and making it accessible to all.

Interested in this unique piece of jewelry? You can purchase, here.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama Channels Her Mother’s Fashion Decisions, Champions Smaller Brands

Duro Olowu Brings His Ready To Wear Aesthetic To An Epic Sidney Garber Jewelry Collaboration

86-Year-Old Jewel Thief Doris Payne Arrested Again