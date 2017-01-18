Talladega College Raises More Than $500,000 For Inauguration Expenses

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Talladega College Raises More Than $500,000 For Inauguration Expenses

Donations began pouring in for the historically Black college band after major backlash over their decision to perform during Donald Trump's inaugural parade.

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The historically Black band from Talladega College that caught major fire for agreeing to perform at Donald Trump’s inaugural parade has raised more $500,000 on its GoFundMe page to attend the political event, reports Alabama Local News.

From Alabama Local News

More than $300,000 in donations poured in last Friday, after Talladega College President Billy Hawkins appeared on Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” Thursday night.

In a Friday news conference, Hawkins called the response “probably the single-greatest fundraising effort” for the school. Almost 10,000 donors have contributed on the GoFundMe page, many of the donations coming in relatively small amounts of $10, $20, $50 and $100.

About 225 members of the band are expected to take part in the trip. The band applied to participate in the parade before the election, but took heat on social media by some, including alumni, who said performing would be tantamount to an endorsement of Trump. 

Despite Talladega’s decision, a number of artists including prominent African-Americans have said they would not perform at Trump’s inauguration and no other historically black colleges are participating, reports the New York Times.

Read a recent story on Talladega on NewsOne.

SOURCE: Alabama Local News, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Legend John Lewis On Twitter

Democrats To Boycott Trump Inauguration

President Barack Obama's Inaugurations

40 photos Launch gallery

President Barack Obama's Inaugurations

Continue reading President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations

President Barack Obama's Inaugurations

 

 

 

2017 Inauguration , Blacks and Donald Trump , Talladega College , Talladega College Marching Band

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
NEW VIDEO: MIKE TYSON “IF YOU SHOW UP”
 4 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: #TeacherBae Breaks Her Silence About New IG…
 19 hours ago
Young Thug
Is Young Thug’s New “Wyclef Jean” Video a…
 21 hours ago
Big Baby Dram: Cash Machine, Working With Erykah…
 1 day ago
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Chimes In On…
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Tries To Swing On Babymama…
 2 days ago
T.I. Publishes Letter To Donald Trump In Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 3 days ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 3 days ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 3 days ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 3 days ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 3 days ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 4 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 4 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 4 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 4 days ago
photos