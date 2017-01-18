Talladega College Raises More Than $500,000 For Inauguration Expenses

The historically Black band from Talladega College that caught major fire for agreeing to perform at Donald Trump’s inaugural parade has raised more $500,000 on its GoFundMe page to attend the political event, reports Alabama Local News.
From Alabama Local News:
More than $300,000 in donations poured in last Friday, after Talladega College President Billy Hawkins appeared on Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” Thursday night.
In a Friday news conference, Hawkins called the response “probably the single-greatest fundraising effort” for the school. Almost 10,000 donors have contributed on the GoFundMe page, many of the donations coming in relatively small amounts of $10, $20, $50 and $100.
About 225 members of the band are expected to take part in the trip. The band applied to participate in the parade before the election, but took heat on social media by some, including alumni, who said performing would be tantamount to an endorsement of Trump.
Despite Talladega’s decision, a number of artists including prominent African-Americans have said they would not perform at Trump’s inauguration and no other historically black colleges are participating, reports the New York Times.
Read a recent story on Talladega on NewsOne.
SOURCE: Alabama Local News, New York Times
