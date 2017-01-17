Haute Or Naught: Winnie Harlow’s Denim On Denim Look

Model Winnie Harlow was spotted at an NBA game in London flaunting her coveted model legs recently. The 22-year old model from Canada, who recently landed the cover of Elle Canada, has come a long way from being a shy contestant from the 2014 America’s Next Top Model cycle. 2016 proved to be a huge year for the Canadian beauty, breaking industry standards and continues to do so this year.

Thanks for having me! @NBA @AmericanAir 🏀✈️ A photo posted by ♔Don Pablo♔ (@winnieharlow) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Winnie’s outfit comes as a cut-off skirt and matching denim top designed by Marcelo Burlon, both with zippers coming down the middle and features detailed embroidering that shows tiger love. She then paired the outfit with black sneakers. Her straight tresses fall down her back as she keeps her make-up simple yet gorgeous at the same time.

#WinnieHarlow in #MarceloBurlon by #MuseTalentGroup A photo posted by Muse Talent Group (@musetalentgroup) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:30am PST

So what do you think of Winnie’s courtside look? Is it Haute or Naught? Tell us your thoughts and vote!

