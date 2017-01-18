Commemorative Gold Coin Will Feature Lady Liberty As A Black Woman

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Commemorative Gold Coin Will Feature Lady Liberty As A Black Woman

This definitely qualifies as #BlackGirlMagic!

5 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

The country may be in an extreme state of unrest, but there is some good news to come about courtesy of the U.S. Mint. The United States Mint is set to release a commemorative gold coin soon and it will feature a welcomed dose of #blackgirlmagic.

As reported by the New York Times, in April of this year the U.S. Mint will release a commemorative gold coin that will feature Lady Liberty as a black woman, no, that’s not a typo. Within the next few months you will officially have some melanin with your money and it couldn’t come a better time, given the racial and social tensions the country is going through right now.

Not only will this be the first time that Lady Liberty is depicted other than white on any of our nation’s currency, the coin is part of a full commemorative series. The coins will be released every two years and will feature Lady Liberty as Asian, Hispanic and Indian as well. The U.S. Mint states that it is doing this “to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.”

Rhett Jeppson, Principal Deputy Director of the U.S. Mint, said in a statement exactly why this commemorative coin series was decided to feature minorities, saying “Part of our intent was to honor our tradition and heritage. But we also think it’s always worthwhile to have a conversation about liberty, and we certainly have started that conversation.” Elisa Bassnight, Chief of Staff at the U.S. Mint, went on to add “as we as a nation continue to evolve, so does Liberty’s representation.”

It’s important to note that these coins (worth $100) are collector’s items and not made for daily spending, but instead to be cherished and passed down to future generations, which is perhaps the best way to honor a coin as special as this one.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2922198/jamelia-white-passenger-first-class-ticket-train

https://hellobeautiful.com/2922145/rihanna-kiss-fragrance/

Black Girl Magic , black lady liberty , news , us mint , us mint commemorative coins

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug
Is Young Thug’s New “Wyclef Jean” Video a…
 11 hours ago
Big Baby Dram: Cash Machine, Working With Erykah…
 15 hours ago
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Chimes In On…
 18 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Tries To Swing On Babymama…
 1 day ago
T.I. Publishes Letter To Donald Trump In Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 2 days ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 2 days ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 3 days ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 3 days ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 3 days ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 3 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 3 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 3 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 3 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 3 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 3 days ago
photos