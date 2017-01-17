All Glo’d Up! Bria Myles Breaks The Internet With This Melanin-Infused, Bathing Suit Photoshoot

1-6 What's your type 📸@facetstudio A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Bria Myles may be on the low-key side of things when it comes to models over-saturating themselves on the internet, but when she shows up, she shows out.

The gorgeous model and former video girl set the internet on fire over the weekend with a series of photos featuring herself and five other stunning dark skinned women from the Powered By Facet team rocking black bikinis. The photo shoot, entitled “19 ‘Myles’ And Running,” garnered Bria over 19 million Facebook views on her video in one day.

Bts with @facetstudio 💪🏾🍫 song Bria's interlude A video posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:25am PST

Caption this with 6 words @facetstudio 📸 @loveeeco @morechampagneplz @xforeigncandyx @amberdiamond_ @therealarianamarie 💄 @kalbarbie A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

This is amazing! REPOST IF YOU SUPPORT ME #briamyles #poweredbyfacet A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:52am PST

Fans were so intrigued by the gorgeous photos that the phrase “Bria Myles Probably Tastes Like…” starting trending, with people tweeting everything from “Bria Myles Probably Tastes Like the richest chocolate hidden off an island somewhere” to “Bria Myles probably tastes like heaven.”

Hopefully the newfound attention means more success in 2017 for the star – the representation is needed.