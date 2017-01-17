Style & Fashion
Style & Fashion

All Glo’d Up! Bria Myles Breaks The Internet With This Melanin-Infused, Bathing Suit Photoshoot

Black girl magic at its finest.

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
1-6 What's your type 📸@facetstudio

A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

Bria Myles may be on the low-key side of things when it comes to models over-saturating themselves on the internet, but when she shows up, she shows out.

The gorgeous model and former video girl set the internet on fire over the weekend with a series of photos featuring herself and five other stunning dark skinned women from the Powered By Facet team rocking black bikinis. The photo shoot, entitled “19 ‘Myles’ And Running,” garnered Bria over 19 million Facebook views on her video in one day.

Bts with @facetstudio 💪🏾🍫 song Bria's interlude

A video posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

This is amazing! REPOST IF YOU SUPPORT ME #briamyles #poweredbyfacet

A photo posted by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

Fans were so intrigued by the gorgeous photos that the phrase “Bria Myles Probably Tastes Like…” starting trending, with people tweeting everything from “Bria Myles Probably Tastes Like the richest chocolate hidden off an island somewhere” to “Bria Myles probably tastes like heaven.”

Hopefully the newfound attention means more success in 2017 for the star – the representation is needed.

 

