Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

Looking Like A Million Bucks: Kim K. & Kendall Jenner Slay ‘Ocean’s Eight’ Cameo In NYC

Fierce and fabulous.

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 16, 2017

Source: NCP/Star Max / Getty


Kim Kardashian is the newest face of “just a minor setback for a major comeback.”

After taking a short hiatus from social media and the spotlight, the most famous Kardashian sister has fully returned to her rightful seat as socialite queen. “What armed robbery?” was the resounding statement made last night as paparazzi caught Kim looking like the $10 million she lost to jewel thieves in October.

The occasion? The reality star and her model sis Kendall Jenner were spotted couture’d down to the socks, as they filmed a red carpet scene for the all-girls Ocean’s Eleven reboot, Ocean’s Eight, in New York City on Monday. Making a seriously designer statement at a fake Met Gala scene for their much talked about cameo in the film, it was clear Kim and Ken came to slay – the famous sisters reeked of fur, lace, diamonds, and rich people privilege.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner film Ocean's 8 in New York City

Source: Splash News


Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner film Ocean's 8 in New York City

Source: Splash News


Personally, we’re here for the glo-up because somehow, a less visible Kim just didn’t feel right. See some photos of Kim in Givenchy and Ken in Elie Saab above, plus a couple of cute Snapchat moments below.

What's A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You

16 photos Launch gallery

What's A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You

Continue reading What’s A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You

What's A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You

Givenchy , Kendall Jenner , Kim Kardashian , ocean's 8 , Ocean's eight , red carpet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug
Is Young Thug’s New “Wyclef Jean” Video a…
 7 hours ago
Big Baby Dram: Cash Machine, Working With Erykah…
 11 hours ago
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Chimes In On…
 14 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Tries To Swing On Babymama…
 22 hours ago
T.I. Publishes Letter To Donald Trump In Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 2 days ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 2 days ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 2 days ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 2 days ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 3 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 3 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 3 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 3 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 3 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 3 days ago
photos