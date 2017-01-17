Music
Home > Music

Beanie Sigel Claims He’s Completely Done With Rap

Will it stick?

9 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Beanie Sigel Photo Call

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty


Beanie Sigel is saying goodbye to hip-hop according to Lil Mo, who revealed the legend plans to step away from the rap game for good. But are we surprised?

“After I’m done with the song and the collabo Mo’s gonna do, it ain’t for me no more,” Mo reads from a text message conversation on “That’s What I Heard” with radio show “Fam in the Morning.” “Got to save me and my family from the fire bro, ’cause it ain’t worth it.”

“I don’t know why he’s giving up,” the singer relays. “A lot of people are speculating, maybe because he feels that he doesn’t have the same drive like he did back in those Roc-A-Fella days.”

Beanie made headlines in 2016 after getting knocked out at a Bad Boy Family concert in Philly during his beef with Meek Mill and the Dreamchasers. He’d apparently broken guy code when he claimed to have written some of Meek’s Game diss.

Will he actually retire? Watch Mo’s take above.

Jay-Z Stops By The Meek Mill Listening Session (PHOTOS)

7 photos Launch gallery

Jay-Z Stops By The Meek Mill Listening Session (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Jay-Z Stops By The Meek Mill Listening Session (PHOTOS)

Jay-Z Stops By The Meek Mill Listening Session (PHOTOS)

beanie sigel , Hip Hop , lil mo , Rap

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug
Is Young Thug’s New “Wyclef Jean” Video a…
 7 hours ago
Big Baby Dram: Cash Machine, Working With Erykah…
 11 hours ago
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Chimes In On…
 14 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Tries To Swing On Babymama…
 22 hours ago
T.I. Publishes Letter To Donald Trump In Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 2 days ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 2 days ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 2 days ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 2 days ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 3 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 3 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 3 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 3 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 3 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 3 days ago
photos