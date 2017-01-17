Beanie Sigel Claims He’s Completely Done With Rap

Beanie Sigel is saying goodbye to hip-hop according to Lil Mo , who revealed the legend plans to step away from the rap game for good. But are we surprised?

“After I’m done with the song and the collabo Mo’s gonna do, it ain’t for me no more,” Mo reads from a text message conversation on “That’s What I Heard” with radio show “Fam in the Morning.” “Got to save me and my family from the fire bro, ’cause it ain’t worth it.”

“I don’t know why he’s giving up,” the singer relays. “A lot of people are speculating, maybe because he feels that he doesn’t have the same drive like he did back in those Roc-A-Fella days.”

Beanie made headlines in 2016 after getting knocked out at a Bad Boy Family concert in Philly during his beef with Meek Mill and the Dreamchasers. He’d apparently broken guy code when he claimed to have written some of Meek’s Game diss.

Will he actually retire? Watch Mo’s take above.