Dram stopped by Hoy 1079 to chop it up with B High about his new album “Big Baby Dram”. During the convo Dram discusses working with Erykah Badu, Lil Yachty, and Ty Dolla $ign. Also Dram talks about his new tour and growing up in Virginia watching Vick, A.I., Pharrell, and Timbaland blaze a trail for him to follow and more.

