Justice Clarence Thomas To Deliver Oath Of Office To Mike Pence

On Jan. 20, he will become the first African American to preside over the services.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the Oath Of Office to Vice President-elect Mike Pence during the Inauguration Ceremony on Jan. 20, reports Reuters.

From Reuters:

Thomas’s role was included in the official program for Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration posted online by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Trump will be sworn in by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts. The nation’s chief justice usually swears in the president but an incoming vice president traditionally picks someone else to administer the oath of office

…After taking office, Trump will nominate a justice to serve alongside Thomas on the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the death of another conservative, Justice Antonin Scalia, in February 2016.

Vice President Joe Biden was sworn in by Justices John Paul Stevens in 2009 and Sonia Sotomayor in 2013, reports NBC Los Angeles.

