Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose To Atlanta Falcons From The Sidelines

ATLANTA, GA – Chalk up a W for Future as 2017 is just getting underway. The Freebandz leader stood on the sidelines as his hometown Atlanta Falcons beat Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoffs 36-20 yesterday (January 14). Wilson, who is married to Future’s ex-fiancée Ciara and is expecting a child with her, went 17-of-30 for two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss, which ended the Seahawks’ season.

The Falcons refrained from playing any of Future’s music during the game, with head coach Dan Quinn saying days before the matchup that “We will absolutely not go down that road.”

