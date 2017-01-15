Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose To Atlanta Falcons From The Sidelines

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

ATLANTA, GA – Chalk up a W for Future as 2017 is just getting underway. The Freebandz leader stood on the sidelines as his hometown Atlanta Falcons beat Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoffs 36-20 yesterday (January 14). Wilson, who is married to Future’s ex-fiancée Ciara and is expecting a child with her, went 17-of-30 for two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss, which ended the Seahawks’ season.

The Falcons refrained from playing any of Future’s music during the game, with head coach Dan Quinn saying days before the matchup that “We will absolutely not go down that road.”

Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose To Atlanta Falcons From The Sidelines

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 13 hours ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 20 hours ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 24 hours ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 1 day ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 1 day ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 2 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 2 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 2 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 2 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 2 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 2 days ago
Action Bronson
ACTION BRONSON ON ‘LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS’
 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana Thinks Hollywood “Bullied” Trump
 2 days ago
Lifetime Announces Michael Jackson Biopic
 2 days ago
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke
R&B Singer Robin Thicke Calls Cops On His…
 2 days ago
Interesting: Steve Harvey Meets With Donald Trump At…
 3 days ago
photos