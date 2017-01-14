R&B Singer Robin Thicke Calls Cops On His Ex Paula Patton!!

R&B singer Robin Thicke and his ex-wife Paula Patton are in a heated custody battle! Apparently, there has been some abuse allegations from Paula stating Robin is abusing their son Julian who is 6 years old. Here’s more via TMZ:
On Friday morning Robin went to Paula’s Malibu home with L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies and the court order. We’re told the deputies went inside the house and spoke with Julian and he said he was scared of his dad and didn’t want to go with him.
You see Paula in the video — obtained by TMZ. Robin is out of frame. The deputies explain they will not take the child against his will.
One source connected with Robin says the couple is now close to reaching some middle ground on how to deal with the custody issues.
https://thebeatdfw.com/2940860/spirit-helps-a-woman-who-is-being-driven-crazy-by-her-mans-custody-issues-exclusive-interview/
NO LOVE: Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost Custody Of Their Kids
NO LOVE: Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost Custody Of Their Kids
1. Katherine JacksonSource:AP 1 of 11
2. Tameka RaymondSource:Tameka's Instagram 2 of 11
3. Siohvaughn Wade3 of 11
4. Columbus ShortSource:Columbus' Twitter 4 of 11
5. Britney SpearsSource:PR 5 of 11
6. Pilar Sanders6 of 11
7. Charlie SheenSource:AP 7 of 11
8. Chris RockSource:AP 8 of 11
9. TyreseSource:PR Photos 9 of 11
10. Kevin McCallSource:Kevin's Instagram 10 of 11
11. David HasselhoffSource:PR 11 of 11
Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica