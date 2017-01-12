Entertainment News
#WhatsHotOnHot? Obama Out, Mike Tyson Diss Track, Fetty Wap Sex Tape, B-High’s New Show!

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
In case you missed it, Erin Rae shares the hottest news on hotspotatl.com this week:

HILARIOUS: Mike Tyson Releases Diss Track 

The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

Who Leaked Fetty Wap And Ex GF Alexis Skyy’s Sextape?

Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown

Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant When She Was 19?

Migo’s Look Like Trap Grizzlies In New Video – “T-Shirt” [WATCH]

Yes We Can. Yes We Did: President Barack Obama Delivers Farewell Speech To America

Don’t forget to check out B-High’s The 10 Spot M-W from 10p-2p!

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/cardi+b"><strong>Cardi B</strong></a> recently announced that <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4212021/guess-who-just-quit-love-hip-hop-new-york/">she would not be returning to <em>Love & Hip Hop: New York</em></a> after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

#WhatsHotOnHot? Obama Out, Mike Tyson Diss Track, Fetty…
photos