WhatsHotOnHot? Obama Out, Mike Tyson Diss Track, Fetty Wap Sex Tape, B-High’s New Show!

In case you missed it, Erin Rae shares the hottest news on hotspotatl.com this week:
HILARIOUS: Mike Tyson Releases Diss Track
The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless
Who Leaked Fetty Wap And Ex GF Alexis Skyy’s Sextape?
Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown
Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant When She Was 19?
Migo’s Look Like Trap Grizzlies In New Video – “T-Shirt” [WATCH]
Yes We Can. Yes We Did: President Barack Obama Delivers Farewell Speech To America
10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up
1. Started from the bottom. Cute!Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Before talking her way into our hearts, Cardi was just a regular, degular Bronx girl.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. If you didn’t know, now you know.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. CB never leaves her roots behind.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Love on the brain before her man started to despise her fame.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Family before fame.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. “Just a bum bi**h from Highbridge.”- Cardi BSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. From the streets of Highbridge to sipping ‘Kocktails with Khloe.’Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. You know you’ve made it when Rolling Stone is checking for you.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. 2016 was the year of Cardi B!Source:Instagram 10 of 10
