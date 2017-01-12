News & Gossip
Haught Or Naught: Naomi Campbell In Azzedine Alaia

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was spotted Wednesday night on FOX’s Red Carpet at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena, California. The British Beauty was there to promote her new show Star, with director Lee Daniels while wearing a sexy red and black number by Azzedine Alaia.

The dress lets Naomi show-off all her good assets. The red and black design is defined by solid black in the middle that hugs Naomi’s torso to show off her waistline. The red and black pattern continues from her waist and sits slightly above her knees, with the red color that glimmers, bringing a nice accent to the dress.

The dress is smartly matched with black sued thigh-high boots that are beautifully rocked by Naomi.

So what do you think of Naomi’s outfit? Is it haught or not? Vote below to tell us!


photos