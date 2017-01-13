Meet Daliyah! A 4-Year-Old Girl Who Has Read More Than 1,000 Books

Meet Daliyah! A 4-Year-Old Girl Who Has Read More Than 1,000 Books

Daliyah Marie Arana was named “librarian for the day" by the Library of Congress in Washington D.C.

16 hours ago

Daliyah Marie Arana has been an avid reader since she was almost 3-years old and on Wednesday the Library of Congress named the 4-year-old “librarian for the day.” She was recognized because she has already read over 1000 books, some being college level texts.

According to The Washington Post, Daliyah’s mother, Haleema Arana, said she would read books to her other children when she was pregnant with Daliyah. When she was an infant, she would hear her older brother reading chapters of books out loud in their Gainesville, Georgia home. So by the time Daliyah was about 18 months old, she was recognizing the words in the books and over a year later, she was reading on her own, the newspaper noted.

She wanted to take over and do the reading on her own,” Mrs Arana. “It kind of took off from there. The more words she learned, the more she wanted to read.”

Mrs Arana knew that her child was special and when the toddler was named “librarian for a day” at their local library, she reached out to the Library of Congress to see if they could enhance the girl’s experience. And before they knew it, their wish was granted as Hayden invited their family to the historic Washington D.C. building.

During her visit on Wednesday, the four-year-old toured the library and read books to Hayden and other members of the library staff. She also suggested to the librarians that they should install whiteboards in the library hallways, so that children like her can practice writing on them.

“They said they would try to make that happen,” her mother said.

It’s clear that Daliyah had an amazing experience.

“She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world,” Haleema Arana said.

Daliyah isn’t done breaking records either—she plans on reading 1,500 by the time she enters kindergarten next fall, when she hopes to “help the teacher teach the other kids how to read.”

Congrats Daliyah!!!

