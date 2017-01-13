Phylicia Rashad Rumored To Join The Cast Of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’





The cast for this film just continues to get better and better.

2 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
One of the most highly-anticipated films of 2018 is definitely Marvel’s Black Panther, which has secured some of the best black talent in front of and behind the camera. If this latest news about the superhero film proves to be true, the cast just got even better courtesy of the one and only Phylicia Rashad.

82nd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony And Luncheon

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty


Rumors are circling around Phylicia Rashad joining the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther and all we can say is that we really hope it turns out to be true. After all, she is America’s favorite TV mom, whether she is loving and sweet or reading for filth, there is only one Phylicia Rashad and the film would lucky to have her.

As reported by Vibe, the talk of Rashad possibly joining the film began when This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, himself recently added to the cast, was being interviewed by The Undefeated and let Rashad’s name slip when discussing the film.

“I just worked with Chad [Boseman] on a film called Marshall, about Thurgood Marshall. He’s such a talented human being and a deep soul,” Brown said. “He’s the perfect personality to fully inhabit T’Challa. So, to rejoin him, and to work with Academy Award winners … to be with Michael B. Jordan after the incredible work he’s done in Creed. Danai Gurira, Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker — like, it’s embarrassing.”

In a telling twist to the validity of this casting rumor, after it was released Rashad’s name was edited out of Brown’s statement. This could be because Marvel is waiting to make the official casting announcement of Rashad at a later date. We’ll definitely keep you posted!

 



