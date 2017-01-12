Paternity Results: Pair Who Grew Up Together Drunkenly Hook Up By Accident [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Tahera and Eddie hooked up in a drunken mishap after a Super Bowl party last year, they both knew they shouldn’t have. Eddie’s older brother Darryl basically raised Tahera, and Eddie basically watched her grow up. Eddie wants to know if Tahera’s 7-week-old baby is his, but if it is, then it might mess up his relationship with Darryl for ever.

Is Eddie going to be a father? Check out the audio above to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

