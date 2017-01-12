Blac Youngsta Slams Strippers After Being Called Out For Not Tipping

0 reads Leave a comment
Blac Youngsta is one of those rappers who wouldn’t be caught dead without a stack of money on him.
That’s probably the reason that Ace of Diamond strippers were pissed at the artist for not tipping them during a recent visit. TMZ reports that the Memphis emcee performed at the L.A. strip joint on Monday as part of a paid appearance, and even invited dancers to join him on stage during his performance. But when the set was over, he and his entourage of about 20 people dipped out without leaving a tip.
Youngsta is now firing back at the AOD dancers in a slanderous Instagram video. Apparently, the rapper is pissed at the club for paying him “crumbs” for his appearance, but says the bigger issue is strippers with bullet wounds who don’t strip at all. Yikes!
Check out Blac Youngsta’s cruel clapback above.
10 Strippers You Should Know (PHOTOS)
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Strippers You Should Know (PHOTOS)
1. Maliah Michel became famous after Drake shouted her out in 2009.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Kash Doll is trying to get on as rapper, a la Trina and Eve.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Last week, pictures of Justin Bieber sucking on Karolina's chest hit the Net.Source:TMZ 3 of 10
4. Bernice Burgos isn't even a stripper; she's a bottle girl. But she's so bad we threw her in this anyway.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Dita Von Teese has been one of the most famous strippers in the world for years. She once dated rock star Marilyn Manson. Technically, she's a "burlesque dancer" and she's classy as f*ck.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Sophia Body has one of the most appropriate names you'll hear.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Jhonni Blaze made news last year when she allegedly had a miscarriage on stage while stripping.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Cubana Lust is a model, stripper, owner of some mean curves.8 of 10
9. There's a lot of gems at Deelishis's Instagram: @iamsodeelishis She used to be on Flava of Love!Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Arianna is on the come up: follow her on Twitter @arianna_ddSource:Twitter 10 of 10
