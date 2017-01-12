Entertainment News
Blac Youngsta Slams Strippers After Being Called Out For Not Tipping

The rapper doesn't take criticism well.

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Yo Gotti In Concert - New York, New York

Blac Youngsta is one of those rappers who wouldn’t be caught dead without a stack of money on him.

That’s probably the reason that Ace of Diamond strippers were pissed at the artist for not tipping them during a recent visit. TMZ reports that the Memphis emcee performed at the L.A. strip joint on Monday as part of a paid appearance, and even invited dancers to join him on stage during his performance. But when the set was over, he and his entourage of about 20 people dipped out without leaving a tip.

Youngsta is now firing back at the AOD dancers in a slanderous Instagram video. Apparently, the rapper is pissed at the club for paying him “crumbs” for his appearance, but says the bigger issue is strippers with bullet wounds who don’t strip at all. Yikes!

Check out Blac Youngsta’s cruel clapback above.

photos