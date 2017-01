Late rapper Bankroll Fresh has a posthumous release we aired on the Durtty Boyz show yesterday and we got it for you to check out above!!

This is the first single from In Bank We Trust, a collection of 10 unheard tracks from the late Atlanta rapper!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: