Battle For North Carolina: Supreme Court Halts Special Election

Plans for a special election to redraw districts in North Carolina that were determined racially gerrymandered have been put on hold.

The Supreme Court granted an emergency petition from Republican lawmakers in the state to stop the election. In November 2016, a three-judge court ordered North Carolina to redraw district lines after the election because they were designed to minimize the voting power of minorities and ruled unconstitutional.

Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) spoke with Roland Martin during Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now about the High Court’s decision to halt the special election. She told viewers the Supreme Court’s move to block the lower court’s ruling paints a bleak picture for Democrats attempting to acquire justice for the citizens of North Carolina.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) commented on the situation in North Carolina and what Republicans are endeavoring to do all across the country. She told Martin, “There is a playbook that is being played out in every state by a Republican agenda and you’ll see almost mirrored activities and policies being rolled out.

“This is clearly [an] attack on our voting rights,” she said.

