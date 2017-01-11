GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama Channels Her Mother’s Fashion Decisions, Champions Smaller Brands

0 reads Leave a comment
Malia Obama, 18, attended her father’s final farewell address to the American people and wept the entire way through….in style.
The eldest daughter of Michelle and Barack, looked like a spitting image of her mother, with her long legs and personal style prevailing through her ensemble. Championing smaller known brands and designers, like her mother has done throughout the past eight years, Malia Obama donned a black and white color blocked Cinq à Sept dress.
The a-line dress is $395 and available on Bloomingdales.com. She paired the look with a choker, black tights and a chunky heeled ankle booties.
You can get a similar choker from Urban Outfitters for $24.00 and a pair of $140.00 ankle booties from Aldo.
Cinq à Sept is a brand that burst on the fashion scene in 2015, and founded by Jane Siskin, the same woman behind the success of trendy brands like 7 For All Mankind as well as Elizabeth And James. The line is conscientiously priced, with quality rivaling their peers at higher price-points. The name is borrowed from a French saying, representing the time between late afternoon and early evening.
With Malia giving them this front row shine at this historic moments, we are sure to see more front row moments, celebrities, and influencers wearing the designs.
DON’T MISS:
#LeaveMaliaAlone: The Internet Comes To The First Daughter’s Defense
President Obama Adorably Embarrasses Malia On Her Birthday
First Lady Michelle Obama Goes In Full Fashion Circle, Wears Jason Wu For POTUS’ Final Address
Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game
12 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game
1. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Malia Obama2 of 12
3. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 3 of 12
4. Malia Obama4 of 12
5. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 7 of 12
8. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 10 of 12
11. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 11 of 12
12. Malia ObamaSource:Instagram 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours