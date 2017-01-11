News & Gossip
GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama Channels Her Mother’s Fashion Decisions, Champions Smaller Brands

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


Malia Obama, 18, attended her father’s final farewell address to the American people and wept the entire way through….in style.

The eldest daughter of Michelle and Barack, looked like a spitting image of her mother, with her long legs and personal style prevailing through her ensemble. Championing smaller known brands and designers, like her mother has done throughout the past eight years, Malia Obama donned a black and white color blocked Cinq à Sept dress.

The a-line dress is $395 and available on Bloomingdales.com. She paired the look with a choker, black tights and a chunky heeled ankle booties.

Get The Look

Source: Urban Outfitters, Aldo / Polyvore


You can get a similar choker from Urban Outfitters for $24.00 and a pair of $140.00 ankle booties from Aldo.

Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Randy Brooke / Getty


Cinq à Sept is a brand that burst on the fashion scene in 2015, and founded by Jane Siskin, the same woman behind the success of trendy brands like 7 For All Mankind as well as Elizabeth And James. The line is conscientiously priced, with quality rivaling their peers at higher price-points. The name is borrowed from a French saying, representing the time between late afternoon and early evening.

With Malia giving them this front row shine at this historic moments, we are sure to see more front row moments, celebrities, and influencers wearing the designs.

photos