On A New Level: A$AP Rocky Covers Dior Homme Spring 2017 Campaign

Rapper A$AP Rocky is serving up his unique style in the latest fashion campaign for Dior Homme. This isn’t the first time the New York native has been a part of Dior Homme.
This latest ad campaign features some crisp new looks in threads only A$AP himself can carry. Embroidered slim trousers, tracksuit-style striped jackets and a bright red scarlet trench coats are some of the looks served by the rapper in the campaign.
Known for being a regular at Dior Homme’s fashion shows, this latest collaboration comes as no surprise. He’s alongside the legendary Boy George, actor Rami Malek, model Ernest Klimko and other creatives who also sport their own styles in the campaign.
The ads will soon appear in other publications world-wide, such as South Korean GQ and Elle Men China.
