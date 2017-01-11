Why We Have To Pay Close Attention To Donald Trump’s Administration [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

As we say goodbye to President Barack Obama, and brace for Donald Trump‘s presidency, it is easy to feel like we can stop paying attention to politics because of how unlikable Trump is. But just because the public is not as particularly interested in knowing him like the public was with Obama, doesn’t mean we should lose sight of the priorities.

As Jeff Johnson, explains, regardless of the fact that Donald Trump is in the white house, Republicans are exactly where they want to be, and are poised to make some moves that need to be stopped. Click on the audio player to hear Jeff break it down in this edition of ‘3 Things You Should Know’ on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

