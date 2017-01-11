Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death, As Trial Comes To An End

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death, As Trial Comes To An End

Justice served.

16 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

The trial of Dylann Roof, who murdered nine innocent church members in Charleston, South Carolina back in 2015, has officially come to an end. Sentencing in his trial was announced today and Roof, 22, was sentenced to the death penalty.

Nine Dead After Church Shooting In Charleston

Source: Handout / Getty


Throughout the course of the trial Dylann Roof showed absolutely no remorse when detailing his horrific crimes and the same sentiment held true this afternoon when he heard that he would be sentenced to death. According to the New York Daily News, Roof is now the 63rd prisoner on federal death row, their report also notes that only three inmates on federal death row have been executed since 1988, which means his death could take a very long time.

In his closing remarks during the trial, where he represented himself in lieu of an attorney, Roof was unrepentant of the pain, anguish and devastation he caused the families of his victims. He stated, “I felt like I had to do it, and I still feel like I had to do it. I have a right to ask you to give me a life sentence but I’m not sure what good that would do anything.”

As the 12 jurors entered the court room to read the sentencing verdict, they reportedly did not even look in Roof’s direction, instead some focused on the judge while others looked into the eyes of the families who lost loved ones on that tragic day in Charleston.

There is nothing that will ever bring back the nine church members who were simply worshipping in their historically black church on June 15, 2015. Hopefully their families and loved ones can find some sense of relief knowing the fate of the animal who took their lives too soon and without any regret.

 

More on the Dylann Roof trial here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2917222/dylann-roof-guilty-charleston-shooter/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2914505/dylann-roof-represent-himself-trial/

charleston 9 massacre , death penalty , Dylann Roof , Dylann Roof Trial , news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 4 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Breezy vs Soulja Fight to Take…
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 18 hours ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 21 hours ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 21 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 23 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 23 hours ago
AM BUZZ: Kim, Kanye, Jay & Bey Reunite…
 1 day ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 1 day ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 1 day ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 2 days ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 2 days ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 2 days ago
photos