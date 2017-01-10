Ghana’s President Under Fire Over Plagiarism Accusations

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ghana’s President Under Fire Over Plagiarism Accusations

Elected in 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo used his 25-minute inaugural speech to kick off 2017 with a little help from two former U.S. presidents.

21 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

In a bit of déjà vu, Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo faced heat on Saturday amid accusations that he plagiarized two U.S. presidential inaugural speeches, one from President George W. Bush and one from President Bill Clinton, USA Today reports.

Akufo, elected in 2016, used his 25-minute inaugural speech to kick off 2017. “I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation,” he said, writes the news outlet.

Then later followed with: “Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Ghanaians have ever been a restless, questing, hopeful people. And we must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who came before us,” the report says.

USA Today writes:

“It quickly became apparent that the first passage was from George W. Bush’s inaugural, circa 2001. The latter, swapping in Ghanians and dropping Americans, comes to us from Clinton’s inaugural pitch of 1993.”

After the dust settled on “Melaniagate,” where Melania Trump lifted several phrases from a previous address by First Lady Michelle Obama at the RNC in July, Akufo-Addo’s flub was quickly pointed out on social media across the world.

Akufo-Addo’s spokesman Eugene Arhin issued an apology after the firestorm, but by then nothing could cool the burning embers.

“I unreservedly apologize for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate,” Arhin said. “It is insightful to note that in the same speech were quotes from (former Ghanian leaders) J.B Danquah, Dr. K.A. Busia, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the Bible which were all duly attributed and acknowledged.”

One thing’s for sure, this wasn’t the first time a political leader made the mistake and probably won’t be the last.

SOURCE: USA Today

SEE ALSO:

A List Of People Who Deny Melania Trump’s RNC Speech Was Plagiarized

This Reporter Went From Laid Off To In Demand After Spotting Melania Trump’s Plagiarism

Best Reactions To Melania Trump Plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech

12 photos Launch gallery

Best Reactions To Melania Trump Plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech

Continue reading Best Reactions To Melania Trump Plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech

Best Reactions To Melania Trump Plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech

ghana , Melania Trump , Nana Akufo-Addo , plagarism , RNC 2016

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 4 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Breezy vs Soulja Fight to Take…
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 18 hours ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 21 hours ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 21 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 23 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 23 hours ago
AM BUZZ: Kim, Kanye, Jay & Bey Reunite…
 1 day ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 1 day ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 1 day ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 2 days ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 2 days ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 2 days ago
photos