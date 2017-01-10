Should President Obama’s Farewell Speech Be A Call To Arms?

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Should President Obama’s Farewell Speech Be A Call To Arms?

Roland Martin hopes President Obama will rally his supporters and encourage them to "stay in this game and don't just give up."

19 hours ago

NewsOne Now
0 reads
Leave a comment

President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell speech tonight in Chicago in front of thousands of his supporters at McCormick Place.

Now that we are approaching the final days of his presidency, Roland Martin asked the NewsOne Now panel of guests what they would like to hear President Obama say to his supporters during his farewell address.

Carmen Berkley, Civil, Human and Women’s Rights Director for the AFL-CIO, said, “I hope he talks about all of the amazing things that he has done over the past eight years. I’m tired of people talking about what Barack Obama didn’t do.”

Berkley highlighted the nation’s first Black president’s work on transforming the American health care system, restoring the millions of jobs lost during the Great Recession, his work on education and his attempts to help the African-American community.

While Berkley and the other NewsOne Now panelists discuss a nostalgic address, Martin hopes the President will use his final major address as a rallying cry to his supporters.

Martin said, “I would hope that the President would use this as a call to arms” and challenge his supporters to “stay in this game and don’t just give up” now that his tenure in office is over.

Prior to the end of the segment, Berkley agreed with Martin: “Even though the federal government is about to go through some challenges and changes, I still feel like it’s Black America’s responsibility to fight back and to protect all of the policies that came from the Obama Administration.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss President Obama’s farewell address in the video clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

How Will History Judge President Barack Obama?

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Carmen Berkley , Chicago , newsone now , president barack obama , Roland Martin

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 4 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Breezy vs Soulja Fight to Take…
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 18 hours ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 21 hours ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 21 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 23 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 23 hours ago
AM BUZZ: Kim, Kanye, Jay & Bey Reunite…
 1 day ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 1 day ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 1 day ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 2 days ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 2 days ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 2 days ago
photos