News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Fashion Meets Politics: Trump Hosts Meeting With French Owner Of Louis Vuitton, Givenchy And Celine

4 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Kenzo : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Estrop / Getty


In a world where unlikely collaborations are just…likely, President Elect Donald Trump held a meeting with one of the world’s richest fashion CEOs, Bernard Arnault of Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton SE (better known as LVMH) on Monday in the Trump Towers of Manhattan to discuss possible expansion of factories into the U.S.

Kenzo : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Estrop / Getty


The luxury company owner is considering two areas in the United States; North Carolina and a location in the mid-west area. Arnault provided more insight, stating he plans to expand the company’s factory currently located in California and build an additional one in one of the Carolinas or in Texas. Trump made sure to emphasize an additional location in the Midwest.

Kenzo : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Estrop / Getty


The chat between the two business-owners is one of the first high-profile fashion related meetings to take place in a while, but interestingly the meeting took place not too long after Trump met with fashion mogul Anna Wintour at One World Trade. What’s even more interesting is two fashion designers of the LVMH Company, Kenzo and Marc Jacobs have already made it known that they will not dress soon to be First Lady Melania Trump.

It will be interesting to see how all of this will work out!

DON’T MISS:

Bethann Hardison On Fashion, Politics And The Worthy Fight

Bloop! Twitter Blasts Donald Trump For Using Nonword ‘Unpresidented’ In Complaint About China

Could It Be?? Fashion Faves Supreme and Louis Vuitton May Be Hooking Up

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Continue reading 12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Fresh out of the hospital after an alleged <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4209966/hes-back-see-the-first-photo-of-kanye-since-being-released-from-the-hospital/">psychotic breakdown</a>, <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/kanye-west"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a> went from brunette to blond and more importantly, hit up <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/donald-trump"><strong>Trump</strong></a&gt; Tower in NYC for a meeting with our infamous President-elect. Here’s what the Internet had to say…

 

Anna Wintour , donald trump , fashion and politics , Kenzo , louis vuitton , lvmh , Marc Jacobs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 6 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 8 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 9 hours ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 10 hours ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 11 hours ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 11 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 13 hours ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 22 hours ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 1 day ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 1 day ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
French Montana Hints at a new Project with…
 1 day ago
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 2 days ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 2 days ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 2 days ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 2 days ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 2 days ago
photos