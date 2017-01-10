Fashion Meets Politics: Trump Hosts Meeting With French Owner Of Louis Vuitton, Givenchy And Celine

In a world where unlikely collaborations are just…likely, President Electheld a meeting with one of the world’s richest fashion CEOs,of Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton SE (better known as LVMH) on Monday in the Trump Towers of Manhattan to discuss possible expansion of factories into the U.S.

The luxury company owner is considering two areas in the United States; North Carolina and a location in the mid-west area. Arnault provided more insight, stating he plans to expand the company’s factory currently located in California and build an additional one in one of the Carolinas or in Texas. Trump made sure to emphasize an additional location in the Midwest.

The chat between the two business-owners is one of the first high-profile fashion related meetings to take place in a while, but interestingly the meeting took place not too long after Trump met with fashion mogulat One World Trade. What’s even more interesting is two fashion designers of the LVMH Company,andhave already made it known that they will not dress soon to be First Lady

It will be interesting to see how all of this will work out!

DON’T MISS: