Gary’s Tea: Why Tiny & T.I. Should Stay Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When it comes to couple in hip-hop, Tiny & T.I. were a pair the many of us thought were ride or die. The couple got married in 2010, and now have 3 kids together- the youngest one born just a few months ago! So when news broke that the two were heading for divorce, many filed under the long list of crazy and unexpected cards that were dealt by 2016.

According to Gary With Da Tea, however, the couple is much too in love to actually go through with a divorce, and he thinks they can and will stay together. Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.

