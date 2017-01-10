Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why Tiny & T.I. Should Stay Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment


When it comes to couple in hip-hop, Tiny & T.I. were a pair the many of us thought were ride or die. The couple got married in 2010, and now have 3 kids together- the youngest one born just a few months ago! So when news broke that the two were heading for divorce, many filed under the long list of crazy and unexpected cards that were dealt by 2016.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to Gary With Da Tea, however, the couple is much too in love to actually go through with a divorce, and he thinks they can and will stay together. Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Tiny Discusses Backlash After Naming Daughter Heiress Harris [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: How Tiny Inspired Pregnant Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: T.I. Talks About The Most Important Job He’s Ever Had [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What T.I. Said When Asked About Jaheim’s Haircut [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


T.I. and Tiny’s Wedding

0 photos Launch gallery

T.I. and Tiny’s Wedding

Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Why Tiny & T.I. Should Stay Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

T.I. and Tiny’s Wedding

T.I. and Tiny’s wedding pics

break-up , divorce , Gary's Tea , marriage , married , Relationship , Split , T.I. , tiny

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 6 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 8 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 9 hours ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 10 hours ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 11 hours ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 11 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 13 hours ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 22 hours ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 1 day ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 1 day ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
French Montana Hints at a new Project with…
 1 day ago
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 2 days ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 2 days ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 2 days ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 2 days ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 2 days ago
photos