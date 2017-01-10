Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour Coming to the DFW

Next weekend Big Sean will make his debut on Saturday Night Live. Both Sean and SNL dropped the big news on Instagram and Twitter.

Kicking off January with two great shows! #SNL pic.twitter.com/EbJ4L3wS89 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 10, 2017

Sean’s first-ever appearance on the late-night sketch comedy show isn’t the only news the Detroit MC dropped on us. He also announced he’s taking the show back on the road with his “I Decided” North American tour kicking off March 17 in H-Town and coming to the Triple D shortly after. MadeinTYO will be on the ticket.

In the meantime, he’s holding us over with new videos like this one for “Moves.”

MOVES video out now. Directed by @mikecarson (who also did Play No Games w/ Me n Chris n other crazy ones for me, sooooo he's on a winning streak for sure). #IDecided. 2.3.17 A video posted by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

It's been a very long time since my last headlining run, so I'm excited to finally announce the first leg of the #IDecidedTour. Taking my bro @madeintyo with me too. Can't wait to see yall! A video posted by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

“I Decided” is available for pre-order now and be sure to get your presale tickets to see him when he comes to the South Side Ballroom on March 18!

#IDecidedTour 1st Leg w/ @madeintyo | Pre-Sale tomorrow. Tickets on sale Friday. A photo posted by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

