Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour Coming to the DFW

Next weekend Big Sean will make his debut on Saturday Night Live. Both Sean and SNL dropped the big news on Instagram and Twitter.
Sean’s first-ever appearance on the late-night sketch comedy show isn’t the only news the Detroit MC dropped on us. He also announced he’s taking the show back on the road with his “I Decided” North American tour kicking off March 17 in H-Town and coming to the Triple D shortly after. MadeinTYO will be on the ticket.
In the meantime, he’s holding us over with new videos like this one for “Moves.”
“I Decided” is available for pre-order now and be sure to get your presale tickets to see him when he comes to the South Side Ballroom on March 18!
