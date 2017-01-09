How Soulja Boy Broke A Well-Known Rule In Beef With Chris Brown [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

They say that all is fair in love & war. But when it comes to the streets, there are still some rules to beef. Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have been beefing heavy since the start to this year, and as they gear up to face each other in a professional, televised boxing match, Soulja Boy is taking the lead from some boxing greats & taunting his opponent.

Well, he went a little too far in one instance when he shamelessly involved Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty. CB had a few words to say to him about that. Click on the audio player to hear more on this in the latest Front Page News!

