Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Soulja Boy Broke A Well-Known Rule In Beef With Chris Brown [EXCLUSIVE]

4 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment


They say that all is fair in love & war. But when it comes to the streets, there are still some rules to beef. Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have been beefing heavy since the start to this year, and as they gear up to face each other in a professional, televised boxing match, Soulja Boy is taking the lead from some boxing greats & taunting his opponent.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Well, he went a little too far in one instance when he shamelessly involved Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty. CB had a few words to say to him about that. Click on the audio player to hear more on this in the latest Front Page News!

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Will Chris Brown Or Soulja Boy Win The Pay-Per-View Boxing Match? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Are Beefing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack, Joe Budden, Mike Epps & More Take The #SouljaBoyChallenge! [VIDEO]

Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

27 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

Continue reading Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

beef , Chris Brown , Daughter , Hip Hop , royalty , Soulja Boy , Streets

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 2 mins ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
French Montana Hints at a new Project with…
 43 mins ago
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 16 hours ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 23 hours ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 24 hours ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 1 day ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 1 day ago
Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss…
 1 day ago
Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News…
 1 day ago
New Film Documents Journey Of Oprah Winfrey Leadership…
 1 day ago
PHARRELL “RUNNIN” ON ‘ELLEN”
 2 days ago
Meagan Good And Keri Hilson Star In Lifetime Movie
 2 days ago
Highlights From The Obamas Final White House Party
 2 days ago
Ray J Opens Up About Guilt From Whitney…
 2 days ago
62nd San Sebastian Film Festival
Dak or Ezekiel for MVP? Denzel Washington Weighs…
 3 days ago
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 3 days ago
photos