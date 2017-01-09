How Soulja Boy Became The Most Entertaining Person In Rap [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Somehow, as 2016 came to a close, rapper Soulja Boy became the most entertaining person to watch in hip-hop. But not in terms of music- in terms of bizarre, viral interviews and a very public feud with Chris Brown. Now, Soulja Boy and Chris Brown are getting ready to enter the ring, and tons of celebrities and regular social media users have done something called the #SouljaBoyChallenge.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In case you missed Soulja Boy’s resurgence to relevancy, Headkrack spelled the beginnings of it all out. Click on the audio player to hear explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: How Soulja Boy Broke A Well-Known Rule In Beef With Chris Brown [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Will Chris Brown Or Soulja Boy Win The Pay-Per-View Boxing Match? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Are Beefing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]