How Soulja Boy Became The Most Entertaining Person In Rap [EXCLUSIVE]

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Somehow, as 2016 came to a close, rapper Soulja Boy became the most entertaining person to watch in hip-hop. But not in terms of music- in terms of bizarre, viral interviews and a very public feud with Chris Brown. Now, Soulja Boy and Chris Brown are getting ready to enter the ring, and tons of celebrities and regular social media users have done something called the #SouljaBoyChallenge.

In case you missed Soulja Boy’s resurgence to relevancy, Headkrack spelled the beginnings of it all out. Click on the audio player to hear explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's beef began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram.

