Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News Of Premature Baby Girl

15 hours ago

2015 NBA Finals - Game Six

Cleveland Cavaliers player J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel are asking for prayers after they revealed their newborn daughter was born five months premature. The couple shared the news on social media with a short, emotional video clip.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this or who will ever go through it,” Jewel says adding that their newborn daughter’s name is Dakota. “That’s why we decided to share what we’ve been going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everybody else.”

As reported by ESPN, the Cavaliers guard had announced their pregnancy in October in a video also posted on Uninterrupted, when he confirmed his contract extension with the team.

The Smiths tied the knot in August 2016, after being together for years. They have two daughters, Demi and Peyton. Smith recently had surgery to repair a “complex fracture” of his right thumb that’s put him off the court for weeks.

Our prayers are with their beautiful family.

photos