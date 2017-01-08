Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss In Her Family

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
30 reads
Leave a comment

Lil' Mo

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Lil’ Mo shared sad news on Instagram after she got a phone call from a family member. The “4 Ever” singer said that she had ‘some family’ in the hospital and ‘some murdered’, but gave little detail as to where and what happened.

“Make dua (prayer) for my family at this time,” she said. “Literally just landed from Denver in DC. Got phone calls back to back [that] some family in the hospital and some murdered. My heart is soooo heavy. I never ask for anything. But prayer. Turning my phone off to focus.”


Lil’ Mo who’s birth name is Cynthia Karen Loving was born in Long Island, NY but started her career in radio in Baltimore. She has two children from her first marriage.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

RELATED STORIES:

R&B Divas LA: Lil Mo Comes Clean About Having Threesomes!

‘R&B Divas LA’ Season 2 Trailer: Lil Mo’s New Look Has Us Scratching Our Heads…

Lil Mo Calls Herself ‘The Hood Kim Kardashian & The Ratchet Elizabeth Taylor’

celebrity family , lil mo

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 11 hours ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 11 hours ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 13 hours ago
Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss…
 13 hours ago
Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News…
 15 hours ago
New Film Documents Journey Of Oprah Winfrey Leadership…
 15 hours ago
PHARRELL “RUNNIN” ON ‘ELLEN”
 1 day ago
Meagan Good And Keri Hilson Star In Lifetime Movie
 2 days ago
Highlights From The Obamas Final White House Party
 2 days ago
Ray J Opens Up About Guilt From Whitney…
 2 days ago
62nd San Sebastian Film Festival
Dak or Ezekiel for MVP? Denzel Washington Weighs…
 3 days ago
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 3 days ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 3 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 3 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 3 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 3 days ago
photos