Meagan Good And Keri Hilson Star In Lifetime Movie

2 days ago

Meagan Good is back to TV and this time she’s with some familiar faces for Lifetime movie, Love By The 10th Date. Starring alongside Good is Kerry Hilson, Kelly Rowland, Kellee Stewart, Brandon T. Johnson and Roomies Lovers Friends actor, Andra Fuller.

As reported by MadameNoire: The TV movie, written and directed by Nzingha Stewart (With This Ring) is centered around the love exploits of four friends who work at a digital magazine in Los Angeles. Gabby, played by Meagan Good, and Nell, played by Kellee Stewart, find themselves inspired by an advice column on their site focused on what it takes to find the one. They go out in search of the right guy in the hopes that they can make it to the 10th date, which is deemed a true accomplishment in the film. The women see it as the mark that a relationship just might go the extra mile.

We’re always here for a good girlfriend dynamic and dating stories, so we’ll see how this one plays out.

Love By The 10th Date premieres January 28 at 8pm ET/PT.

