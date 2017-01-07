Sam’s Club First Black Woman CEO To Step Down

After serving as the CEO of Sam’s Club for five years, Rosalind Brewer will step down from the helm of the company. Brewer announced that she will resign on Friday, reports Fortune.
Brewer, who is the first African American woman to assume the position of CEO at the company, has decided to leave after struggling to match the growth sales of Costco. The brand is also focusing on attracting more affluent consumers. Despite the challenge to increase the sales at Sam’s Club Brewer, 54, played an integral role in implementing the company’s e-commerce initiatives. Some of which included the scan-and-go procedure that allowed customers to scan items on their mobile devices to streamline the checkout process and drive-through pick-ups for products that were purchased online.
Brewer’s work at Sam’s Club landed her on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list in 2016. She has been recognized as one of the most notable Black executives in the retail industry. “She’s leaving Sam’s with momentum,” said Doug McMillon, CEO of Wal-Mart Stores, in a statement. “Roz and the team have developed a strategy that’s led to three consecutive quarters of improving comp sales and some exciting innovation.”
John Furner, Sam’s Club’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, will take on the role of CEO when she leaves. Brewer’s final day at Sam’s Club will be February 1.
SOURCE: Fortune
