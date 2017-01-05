Entertainment News
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411 On ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’

'Underworld: Blood Wars' hits theaters everywhere January 5.

Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene in Underworld: Blood Wars, which hits theaters everywhere tomorrow, January 5. I went out to Beverly Hills, California to chat with Kate about returning to the Underworld franchise.

The actress tells us a little about where Selene’s mind is when we first see her in the film: “She’s over everything. She’s had enough, she’s on the run from everybody, whether it’s vampires or werewolves. Everybody. She doesn’t know where her daughter is, she is estranged from her [lover] Michael. She doesn’t want to be in the movie.”

On this episode of Extra Butter, you’ll get to see behind the scenes footage of Underworld: Blood Wars and hear commentary direct from Kate Beckinsale about one of your favorite battles between vampires and werewolves.

