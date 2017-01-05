GET THE LOOK: Christina Milian Is Werkin’ This Work Style

Christina Milian was all smiles as she arrived to a pre-Golden Globes Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles. The singer wore The Kooples wool pants and printed blouse and paired it with one strap heels. She accessorized the look with a Yves Saint Laurent clutch. Fabulous. She wore a knee length black coat, open, to finalize the outfit.

Was def feeling my Look today for the #GoldenGlobes Ladies Luncheon 💋 #ootd #girlboss A photo posted by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

This look is perfect an easy for the office and yet stylish enough for an after 5PM. If you are not a print girl, black and white prints are perfect way to ease your way into the trend, but still maintain a classic and clean look. Loving Christina’s look? We show you how to get it, whether you want to splurge, spend, or save!

SPLURGE

You can literally get Christina’s look straight off The Kooples website. The $283.00 black wool piqué trousers have a slightly loose fit and an ankle hem to show off any fabulous shoes. The high waist and fit makes it the perfect pair to create a business casual look. The tassle draw string is a great detail as well and will be a feature once you tuck in that blouse.

The $246.00 black devoré leopard-print blouse is slightly loose fitting and the velvet texture against the pattern, mixed with subtle see-through makes this a great blouse to wear. While Christina paired it with trousers, you can pair it with a leather pencil skirt, if you are seeking a more seductive look.

SPEND

Even when saving on an item, I tend to invest in one piece. For this look, it’s the COS pants. A good pair of trousers will not only be versatile, but also a staple in your wardrobe.

B. Target Sugar Paper Envelope Clutch $14.99

C. Kendall + Kylie Giselle Shoe $130

D. COS Wide Waist Pleated Trousers $115

SAVE

Don’t want to spend over $500 for Christina’s look? You don’t have to. Invest in a designer blouse, like this Elizabeth and James top below and mix with ankle pants from JCPenney.

B. Olivia Miller ‘Charlotte’ Multi Criss-Cross Handbag $23.79

C. Steve Madden Stecy Heels in Black $79.00

D. Worthington Modern Fit Ankle Pants $42.00

Happy shopping!

