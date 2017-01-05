News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

GET THE LOOK: Christina Milian Is Werkin’ This Work Style

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Christina Milian was all smiles as she arrived to a pre-Golden Globes Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles. The singer wore The Kooples wool pants and printed blouse and paired it with one strap heels. She accessorized the look with a Yves Saint Laurent clutch. Fabulous. She wore a knee length black coat, open, to finalize the outfit.

Was def feeling my Look today for the #GoldenGlobes Ladies Luncheon 💋 #ootd #girlboss

A photo posted by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

This look is perfect an easy for the office and yet stylish enough for an after 5PM. If you are not a print girl, black and white prints are perfect way to ease your way into the trend, but still maintain a classic and clean look. Loving Christina’s look? We show you how to get it, whether you want to splurge, spend, or save!

SPLURGE

You can literally get Christina’s look straight off The Kooples website. The $283.00 black wool piqué trousers have a slightly loose fit and an ankle hem to show off any fabulous shoes. The high waist and fit makes it the perfect pair to create a business casual look. The tassle draw string is a great detail as well and will be a feature once you tuck in that blouse.

The Kooples

Source: The Kooples / Polyvore


The $246.00 black devoré leopard-print blouse is slightly loose fitting and the velvet texture against the pattern, mixed with subtle see-through makes this a great blouse to wear. While Christina paired it with trousers, you can pair it with a leather pencil skirt, if you are seeking a more seductive look.

SPEND

Even when saving on an item, I tend to invest in one piece. For this look, it’s the COS pants. A good pair of trousers will not only be versatile, but also a staple in your wardrobe.

Get The Look

Source: Stylenanda, Target, Kendall + Kylie, COS / Polyvore


A. Stylenanda See Through Patterned Blouse  (pictured in white, buy in black) $51.00

B. Target Sugar Paper Envelope Clutch  $14.99

C. Kendall + Kylie Giselle Shoe   $130

D. COS Wide Waist Pleated Trousers   $115

SAVE

Don’t want to spend over $500 for Christina’s look? You don’t have to. Invest in a designer blouse, like this Elizabeth and James top below and mix with ankle pants from JCPenney.

Get The Look

Source: Elizabeth And James, Steve Madden, Olivia Miller, JCPenney / Polyvore


A. Elizabeth and James Silk Geometric Embroidered Top  $84.99

B. Olivia Miller ‘Charlotte’ Multi Criss-Cross Handbag  $23.79

C. Steve Madden Stecy Heels in Black  $79.00

D. Worthington Modern Fit Ankle Pants  $42.00

Happy shopping!

DON’T MISS:

TREND REPORT: From Politicizing Pantsuits To Substituting Metallics For Nude, The Top 5 Styles Of 2016

Could It Be?? Fashion Faves Supreme and Louis Vuitton May Be Hooking Up

100 Magazine Covers Featuring Black Excellence In 2016

FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

10 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

Continue reading FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

As the temperature drops, it's time for you to switch up your hair and beauty routines. Focus on products that pack in moisture and nutrients to keep your hair and skin hydrated and supple during the harsh months.


 

celebrity fashion , celebrity style , Christina Milian , fashion , get the look , style

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 6 hours ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 6 hours ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 19 hours ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 20 hours ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 20 hours ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 20 hours ago
EMPIRE Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers Win…
 21 hours ago
It’s Petty Season For Meek Mill After Nicki…
 22 hours ago
LAWD! Here’s What Shirley Caesar Has To Say…
 23 hours ago
Pharrell Shares His Honest Opinion Of Kim Burrell’s…
 1 day ago
Peter Thomas’ Daughter Blasts Haters Who Say Her…
 1 day ago
Read The Insult That Led Facebook To Suspend…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey Fires Creative Director Following Disastrous NYE Performance
 1 day ago
Moving Forward: Tiny Is Serious About Divorcing T.I.
 1 day ago
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey’s Ex-Husband Rips Into NYE Performance And…
 1 day ago
photos