“Love & Hip Hop” star Yandy Smith-Harris appeared on “The Buzz Live,” and set the record straight about her marriage to Mendeecees, the drama with his baby’s mother’s Erika and Samantha and more.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Yandy Smith Reveals That She And Partner Mendeecees Aren’t Legally Married

Also On 97.9 The Beat: