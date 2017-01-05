Gary With Da Tea & Shimmy Clash Over Their Fashion Choices [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Gary With Da Tea got dressed today, he put on the best of the best. So when he came in and saw his co-worker Shimmy’s outfit, he was disappointed. Shimmy maintains that his simple, clean and neutral style is just as sophisticated as a Gary’s.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So who wore it better? Check out the exclusive video above to watch them settle their fashion clash in this behind the scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”