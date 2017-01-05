Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea & Shimmy Clash Over Their Fashion Choices [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
When Gary With Da Tea got dressed today, he put on the best of the best. So when he came in and saw his co-worker Shimmy’s outfit, he was disappointed. Shimmy maintains that his simple, clean and neutral style is just as sophisticated as a Gary’s.

So who wore it better? Check out the exclusive video above to watch them settle their fashion clash in this behind the scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

 Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more of 'Gary's Tea' click here.
 

photos