Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Read The Insult That Led Facebook To Suspend Azealia Banks’ Account

She'll never learn.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
13 reads
Leave a comment

Nasty Gal Melrose Store Launch

Source: John Sciulli / Getty


Azealia Banks has been kicked off yet another social media site.

It appears Facebook suspended the Harlem native’s account after she referred to Brazilians as “third-world freaks.” According to Bossip, Banks’ insulting comment read as follows: “I didn’t know they had internet in the favela,” she said. “When are all of these third world freaks going to stop spamming my page with broken English over things they know nothing about.”

In 2016, the rapper’s Twitter account was suspended indefinitely after she went on a full-blown racist and homophobic tirade, tweeting her unadulterated (and horrible) thoughts about singer Zayn Malik. The rant also got her dropped from the Born & Bred London festival.

Click here for more on her most recent antics. Are you surprised nothing’s changed with Banks in 2017?

SOURCE: Bossip

Not Their Year: 9 Celebrities Who Lost 2016

9 photos Launch gallery

Not Their Year: 9 Celebrities Who Lost 2016

Continue reading Not Their Year: 9 Celebrities Who Lost 2016

Not Their Year: 9 Celebrities Who Lost 2016

From lawsuits to hospitalizations, these nine celebs had a pretty tough year. Check out our list of stars who took an L in 2016.

AZEALIA BANKS , brazil , facebook

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 5 hours ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 6 hours ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 19 hours ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 20 hours ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 20 hours ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 20 hours ago
EMPIRE Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers Win…
 21 hours ago
It’s Petty Season For Meek Mill After Nicki…
 22 hours ago
LAWD! Here’s What Shirley Caesar Has To Say…
 23 hours ago
Pharrell Shares His Honest Opinion Of Kim Burrell’s…
 1 day ago
Peter Thomas’ Daughter Blasts Haters Who Say Her…
 1 day ago
Read The Insult That Led Facebook To Suspend…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey Fires Creative Director Following Disastrous NYE Performance
 1 day ago
Moving Forward: Tiny Is Serious About Divorcing T.I.
 1 day ago
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey’s Ex-Husband Rips Into NYE Performance And…
 1 day ago
photos