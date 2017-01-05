Read The Insult That Led Facebook To Suspend Azealia Banks’ Account

Azealia Banks has been kicked off yet another social media site.

It appears Facebook suspended the Harlem native’s account after she referred to Brazilians as “third-world freaks.” According to Bossip, Banks’ insulting comment read as follows: “I didn’t know they had internet in the favela,” she said. “When are all of these third world freaks going to stop spamming my page with broken English over things they know nothing about.”

In 2016, the rapper’s Twitter account was suspended indefinitely after she went on a full-blown racist and homophobic tirade, tweeting her unadulterated (and horrible) thoughts about singer Zayn Malik. The rant also got her dropped from the Born & Bred London festival.

Click here for more on her most recent antics. Are you surprised nothing’s changed with Banks in 2017?

SOURCE: Bossip